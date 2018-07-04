HM greets Mexican leader on poll win

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on the occasion of him winning the presidential elections in the United Mexican States. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes of success to President Obrador in leading the friendly Mexican people towards further progress and development, wishing the good relations between the two countries further progress to serve interests of their friendly peoples. His Majesty has also sent a cable of greetings to President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. His Majesty has also sent a cable of greetings to President Jorge Carlos Fonseca of the Republic of Cape Verde on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

