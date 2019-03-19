HM greetings to Tunisia President

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Beji Caid Essebsi of the Republic of Tunisia, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to President Essebsi, praying to the Almighty for the return of this and similar occasions on him to achieve aspirations of further progress and growth for the brotherly people of Tunisia.

