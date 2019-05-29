Head stories 

HM greetings to South Africa

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, on the occasion of him being inaugurated and sworn-in as a new President of the Republic. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of success to President Ramaphosa in leading the friendly people of South Africa towards further progress and prosperity and the friendship between the two countries further progress.

You May Also Like

New amendments to social housing bylaw

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on New amendments to social housing bylaw

Oman to have fastest GDP growth in GCC

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Oman to have fastest GDP growth in GCC

His Majesty exchanges Eid greetings with leaders

Oman Observer Comments Off on His Majesty exchanges Eid greetings with leaders