HM greetings to South Africa

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, on the occasion of him being inaugurated and sworn-in as a new President of the Republic. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of success to President Ramaphosa in leading the friendly people of South Africa towards further progress and prosperity and the friendship between the two countries further progress.

