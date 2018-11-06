HM greetings to Sisi conveyed

Head stories 

SHARM EL SHEIKH: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi on Monday received Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, in the presence of Dr Ali bin Ahmed al Issa’ee, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League. Alawi conveyed the greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and his keenness on coordination and consultation between the two countries with regard to various regional issues and matters of mutual concern. El Sisi asked Alawi to convey his greetings and appreciations to His Majesty the Sultan.

