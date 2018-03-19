Head stories 

HM greetings to Russia, Tunisia

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Vladimir Putin of Russian Federation on the occasion of him winning the presidential election for a new term. His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of success to President Putin in leading the friendly Russian people towards further progress and development. His Majesty the Sultan also sent a cable of greetings to President Beji Caid Essebsi of Tunisia on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary.

