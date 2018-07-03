HM greetings to President Trump
MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Donald Trump of the United States of America (USA) on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with best wishes of good health and happiness to President Trump and the friendly American people further progress and prosperity, and the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries further progress.