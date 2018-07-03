Head stories 

HM greetings to President Trump

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Donald Trump of the United States of America (USA) on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with best wishes of good health and happiness to President Trump and the friendly American people further progress and prosperity, and the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries further progress.

You May Also Like

Ancient Oman had trade links with Indus Valley

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ancient Oman had trade links with Indus Valley

Fourth stage of employment from today

Oman Observer Comments Off on Fourth stage of employment from today

Sultanate sees GDP rise by 12.9 per cent

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate sees GDP rise by 12.9 per cent