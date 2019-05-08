HM greetings to North Macedonia

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Stevo Pendarovski of the Republic of North Macedonia, on the occasion of him being elected as new President of the Republic. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of success to President Pendarovski in leading the friendly people of North Macedonia towards further progress and the friendship relations between the two countries further growth.

