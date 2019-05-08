Head stories 

HM greetings to North Macedonia

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Stevo Pendarovski of the Republic of North Macedonia, on the occasion of him being elected as new President of the Republic. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of success to President Pendarovski in leading the friendly people of North Macedonia towards further progress and the friendship relations between the two countries further growth.

You May Also Like

Diaz-Canel likely to replace Castro

Oman Observer Comments Off on Diaz-Canel likely to replace Castro

Workers told to complain only through official channels

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Workers told to complain only through official channels

HM greetings to Saint Lucia

Oman Observer Comments Off on HM greetings to Saint Lucia