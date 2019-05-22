HM greetings to Indonesia leader

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia, on the occasion of him being re-elected as President of the Republic for a second term. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of success to President Widodo to lead the friendly people of Indonesia towards further progress and prosperity, wishing the good relations between the two countries further progress.

