HM greetings to India, Georgia

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, for winning a second term in office. His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of success to the Prime Minister and the friendly people of India further progress and prosperity, hoping that the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries see more progress and development. His Majesty has also sent a cable of greetings to President Salome Zourabichvili of Georgia on the occasion of her country’s National Day.

