Head stories 

HM greetings to Costa Rica, Senegal

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Carlos Alvarado of the Republic of Costa Rica on the occasion of him being elected as a new President for the Republic of Costa Rica. His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes of success to President Alvarado in leading the friendly Costa Rican people towards further progress. His Majesty has also sent a cable of greetings to President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

You May Also Like

HM greets Dominica and Panama leaders

Oman Observer Comments Off on HM greets Dominica and Panama leaders

HM condolences to Emir of Kuwait

Oman Observer Comments Off on HM condolences to Emir of Kuwait

GDP from SMEs SET to double by 2020

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on GDP from SMEs SET to double by 2020
%d bloggers like this: