HM greetings to Costa Rica, Senegal

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Carlos Alvarado of the Republic of Costa Rica on the occasion of him being elected as a new President for the Republic of Costa Rica. His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes of success to President Alvarado in leading the friendly Costa Rican people towards further progress. His Majesty has also sent a cable of greetings to President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

