HM greetings to Cameroon

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Paul Biya of the Republic of Cameroon on the occasion of him being re-elected as a President of the Republic. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of success to President Biya in leading the friendly people of Cameroon towards further progress and development, and the good relations between the two countries further progress and prosperity.

