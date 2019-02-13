HM greetings conveyed

King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia, received at the Royal Diwan in Riyadh on Wednesday Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior. During the meeting, Sayyid Hamoud conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to King Salman along with His Majesty’s best wishes of good health and happiness to the King and the Saudi brotherly people further progress. On his turn, the Saudi King asked Sayyid Hamoud to convey his greetings and best wishes of good health and well-being to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people further progress and prosperity. The meeting reviewed the fraternal relations and the importance of the security cooperation between the two brotherly countries.



A meeting on borders between the Sultanate and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) was held in Riyadh on Wednesday. The Omani delegation was led by Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, whilst the KSA side was led by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef al Saud, KSA Minister of Interior. — ONA