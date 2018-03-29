Head stories 

HM gets thanks cable from Xi

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Xi Jinping of China in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable on the occasion of him being sworn in as president for the republic for a second term. President Xi expressed his thanks and appreciation for His Majesty’s congratulations, wishing His Majesty good health and happiness and commended the strong historic relations between the two countries, affirming to continue promoting them to serve interests of the two friendly countries. — ONA

