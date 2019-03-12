HM gets message from Saudi King

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos received a written message from King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia. The message was received by His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, when he received at his office in Muscat on Tuesday Eid bin Mohammed al Thaqafi, Saudi Ambassador to the Sultanate. The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General and the Adviser at the office of HH Sayyid Asaad.

