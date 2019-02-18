HM gets Comoros message

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos received a written message from President Othman Ghazali of Comoros. The message was received by HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, when he received Mohammed Amin al Saif, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Envoy of the Comorian President, in his office on Monday The Comorian Minister conveyed greetings of the Comorian President to His Majesty the Sultan, along with his best wishes of wellbeing, and the Omani people further progress.

HH Sayyid Asaad asked the guest to convey greetings of His Majesty the Sultan along with HM’s best wishes of wellbeing, happiness and success to the Comorian President, and the people further progress and growth. The meeting was attended by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry, and the advisers at the office of Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan. — ONA