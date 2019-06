Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of congratulations to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of Qatar, on the occasion of him assuming power. His Majesty wished good health, happiness and a long life to Sheikh Tamim, praying to Allah the Almighty to help the Emir to achieve further aspirations of progress and prosperity for the people of Qatar. His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of congratulations to President Borut Pahor of Slovenia and President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique on the occasion of their countries’ Independence Anniversary. His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of congratulations to President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic of Croatia on the occasion of her country’s National Day.— ONA

Related