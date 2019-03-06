HM condolences to Saudi, Seychelles

Head stories 

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of condolences to King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Jeheir bint Saud bin Abdulaziz al Saud. His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to King Salman, praying to the Almighty to rest the deceased’s soul in peace. His Majesty the Sultan has also sent a cable of condolences to President Danny Faure of the Republic of Seychelles, on the death of the former president of Seychelles France-Albert Rene.

