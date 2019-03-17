HM condolences to Saudi, Mauritania

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of condolences to King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of Princess Al Bandari bint Abdulrahman bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz al Saud. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to King Salman, praying to the Almighty to rest the deceased’s soul in peace and grant her family patience. His Majesty has sent a cable of condolences to President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania on the death of former Mauritanian president Mohamed Mahmoud Ould Ahmed Wali.

