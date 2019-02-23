Head stories 

HM condolences to Saudi, Bangladesh

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of condolences to King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Adhwa’a bint Abdulaziz bin Mohammad bin Abdulaziz al Saud. His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to the Almighty to rest her soul in peace and grant her family patience. His Majesty has sent a cable of condolences to President Mohammad Abdul Hamid of Bangladesh on the victims of the fire that hit residential buildings in the capital Dhaka.

