HM condolences to Russian leader

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of condolences to President Vladimir Putin of Russia on victims of the fire that broke out in the city of Kemerovo. His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to President Putin, the victims’ families and the friendly Russian people. His Majesty has received two cables of thanks from King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cables on the death of Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz al Saud and Prince Khalid bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed al Saud.

