His Majesty’s greetings conveyed to Brunei Sultan

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam received at Istana Nurul Iman Palace on Wednesday Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry. Sayyid Badr conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos along with best wishes to the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam and the Brunei friendly people.

The Sultan of Brunei Darussalam expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people. The Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry held political consultations with Dato Erywan bin Pehin Mohd Yusof, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, within the framework of convening the 18th round the consultative meeting between both the foreign ministries.

The two sides discussed fields of the bilateral cooperation and means of promoting them in a manner that serves developing the joint interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.

The two sides also touched on visions and viewpoints on several regional and international issues of common concern. Ahmed bin Hashil al Maskari, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam and officials from both sides took part in the

meeting.

PHOTOGRAPHY EXPO BEGINS: The documentary photograph exhibition which documents the official visits of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam to the Sultanate in 1984, 1985 and 2009 was opened on Wednesday at Brunei capital Bandar Sri Begawan.

The exhibition was opened under the patronage of Princess Muzna daughter of Sultan Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien in the presence of Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Buasaidy, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry.

The exhibition, organised by the Ministry of Information in cooperation with the Sultanate’s Embassy in Brunei Darussalam at the Royal Museum in Bandar Sri Begawan, continues up to the end of May.

Shaikh Ahmed bin Hashel al Maskari, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam, said that the exhibition aims at celebrating the progress made in the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Brunei since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between them 34 years ago in light of the visits of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam to the Sultanate.

On her part, the princess expressed her admiration of the contents and hailed the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Brunei which takes its uniqueness from the distinguished relations between the two leaders; His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, as well as the many things in common between the Omani and Brunei friendly people.

It should be noted that the Royal Museum which hosts the exhibition was established in 1992 as part of Brunei celebrations of its 25th anniversary of the Sultan’s accession to the throne.

The museum includes a number of artifacts that the Sultan received from his guests and during his foreign visits.

It also includes a number of pavilions, such as the royal holdings that were used in crowning Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei in 1986.

It includes the royal cart that has been used at that day in addition to other pavilions that document Brunei celebrations of the silver and golden jubilee of the Sultan’s accession to the throne. — ONA

