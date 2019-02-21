His Majesty Sultan Qaboos gives audience to British Defence Secretary

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos gave an audience to British Secretary of Defence Gavin Williamson at Bait Al Barakah on Thursday evening.

During the meeting aspects of the existing bilateral cooperation between the Sultanate and the United Kingdom in various spheres to serve the common interests of the Omani and British friendly peoples were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, and Hamish Cowell, Ambassador of the UK to the Sultanate. – ONA PHOTO BY MOHAMED MUSTAFA

