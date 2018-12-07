His Majesty sends written message to Saudi King

RIYADH: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a written message to King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, related to the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and the Sultanate’s participation in the 39th GCC Summit to be held in Riyadh on Sunday, December 9.

The message was delivered by Dr Sayyid Ahmed bin Hilal al Busaidi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during his meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia with Azzam bin Abdulkarim al Qain, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Protocol Affairs. — ONA