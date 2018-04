April 12 – His Majesty Sultan Qaboos received a letter on Thursday from the The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, concerning bilateral relations between two countries and ways to develop them.

The message was received by Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al-Busaidi Minister of Diwan of Royal Court during his meeting with the Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Sultanate. ONA

Like this: Like Loading...