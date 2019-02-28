His Majesty greets Nigerian president

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Mohammed Buhari of Nigeria on the occasion of him being re-elected as a President of the Republic for another presidential term.

In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his best wishes of success to President Buhari in leading the friendly people of Nigeria towards further progress and prosperity, and the friendship relations between the two countries further progress and growth. — ONA

