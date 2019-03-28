His Majesty gets thanks cable

RIYADH: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos received a cable of thanks from Presidents of GCC Legislative Councils (the Shura Councils, Council of Representatives, the Federal National Council, and the National Assembly) on the occasion of their 12th periodic meeting, which was held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Thursday. In their cable, they expressed their utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty’s continuous keenness and support for the Gulf joint action march, wishing His Majesty all success and the Sultanate further progress and prosperity under His Majesty’s wise leadership. — ONA

