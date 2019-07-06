His Majesty dissolves Majlis Ash’shura

MUSCAT: Following the Royal Directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, eighth Majlis Ash’shura has been dissolved. The ninth Majlis Ash’shura will convene in November after the elections. Shaikh Ali bin Nasser al Mahrouqi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura, thanked His Majesty the Sultan for his attention to Majlis Ash’shura placing it an active partner in the national decision-making and in pushing forward the comprehensive development thus reflecting integration between the state institutions.

The Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura affirmed that the Majlis Ash’shura, during its consecutive sessions, has been keen on its legislative and oversight role in accordance with the prerogatives attached to it in implementation to the directives of His Majesty the Sultan which he stated before the Council of Oman in 2011. The Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura hoped the elections for Majlis Ash’shura will be successful and achieve wide participation from the members of the Omani society.

Preparations for the election of members for ninth Majlis Ash’shura’s are under way. February 21 was the deadline for submitting the e-applications.

The Shura march in the sultanate has been marked by several stages of hard work, beginning with the second decade of the Blessed Renaissance led by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, with the establishment of the State Consultative Council in 1981 and the establishment of Majlis Ash’shura in 1991.

The Omani Shura march has witnessed successive and continuous developments over the past years. Its institutional system has been operating in two chambers: Appointed State Council and the elected Majlis Ash’shura together under the umbrella of the Council of Oman, each enjoying legal character and financial and administrative independence. Article (9) of the Basic Law of the State defines the overall values and the basic elements of the system of governance in the sultanate. It stipulates that the ruling is based on justice, consultation, equality and the right of citizens to participate in public affairs. Article 59 stipulates the principle of the rule of law.

Article 10 puts the basic principles guiding the policy of the sultanate, including laying suitable foundations for consolidating the pillars of genuine Shura emanating from the heritage of the nation, its values and Islamic Sharia, taking pride in its history and adopting the useful contemporary means and instruments, including establishing a sound administrative system that guarantees justice, tranquillity and equality for the citizens and ensures respect for the public order and the preservation of the supreme interests of the state.

The Royal Decree 94/91 established Majlis Ash’shura on November 12, 1991, marking the beginning of the third decade of the Blessed Renaissance. With regard to the parliamentary tools in which the council works, the members of the council have had a great contribution to their use of those tools, which has created a tangible development in the practice of Majlis Ash’shura. There is no doubt that the response of the executive authority to the council is remarkable and valuable and its importance is reflected positively on shaping the supervisory role of the council, and its cooperation with those executive bodies.

This response applies the methodology of the sultanate, which is the complementary role of all legislative and executive organs of the state for the benefit of the homeland and the citizen, especially as the sultanate has achieved the completion of many development projects. Thus it is important to work to protect them in accordance with the procedures followed in order to achieve the interest of the homeland and the citizen.

In its previous terms, Majlis Ash’shura conducted many studies and researches, as well as studying and discussing many subjects, draft laws and conventions referred to the Majlis, or those submitted by the Majlis after its approval. — ONA