High-level Omani business delegation to visit UK

Muscat, OCT 14 – Capitalising on its strategic location, infrastructure and talent, Oman is looking to lure UK manufacturing, transport and tourism companies to set up offices in the sultanate, helping them connect with the fast growing economies of the Gulf and East Africa. To this end, and reaffirming Oman’s excellent trade relationship with the UK, Ithraa, Oman’s inward investment and export development agency, has organised a top-flight business delegation led by Sayyid Badr al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and co-Chair of the Oman-UK Joint Working Group, to London. The delegation will meet with senior UK government officials and key business leaders between October 22 – 25.

Amongst the leading organisations participating in the trade delegation are: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ithraa, the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE), Asyad, ASAAS, SEZAD, BP Oman, Muscat Securities Market and Vision 2040.

Speaking ahead of the UK visit, Nasima al Balushi, Ithraa’s Director- General of Export Development and Acting Director General of Investment noted that Oman’s infrastructure and development as a global logistics hub through ports, air and road construction and expansion coupled with a choice of free trade zones, industrial estates and tech parks offer a good mix for UK companies looking to tap into the Gulf’s growing and lucrative market, adding: “As well as having word-class infrastructure, Oman’s political and economic stability gives UK investors great confidence. The strength and warmth of the bilateral relationship and the long trading history also add to the attraction.”

As the delegation build on the success of the long-standing Oman – UK trade relationship, the October trade visit will give the delegation an ideal opportunity to showcase the wide-ranging manufacturing, tourism and logistics opportunities on offer in Oman. It will also enable participants to connect with the next generation of British companies looking to do business in the Gulf and Asia.

“There is no better place in the Gulf to establish a business than in Oman. This is the message the delegation will be delivering in London. In fact, we are certainly seeing more UK companies looking to Oman as a strategic location and using it as a hub for trade with the GCC and East Africa. Companies that are benefiting from the sultanate’s political and economic stability, robust legal system, infrastructure and multilingual workforce,” explained Al Balushi. The UK is the largest investor in Oman with nearly 50 per cent of all Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in 2017 worth $11.8bn and is also one of the sultanate’s top trading partners with exports of UK goods to Oman increasing year-on-year.

Related