Health minister receives researcher

MUSCAT: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, received Dr Halima al Balushi at his office on Tuesday. The minister discussed with Dr Al Balushi, senior blood transfusion specialist at the Royal Hospital, the results of her PHD research study on red blood cells diseases in Oman at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom. The study revealed that 89 per cent of Omanis have alpha thalassemia and that 5 per cent have sickle cell anaemia. Dr Al Saeedi expressed the ministry’s pride and appreciation for Dr Al Balushi for her outstanding study considering the prevalence of genetic blood disorders in the Sultanate.

Related