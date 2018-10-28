Health minister receives faculty

MUSCAT: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, received a delegation from the Faculty of Health Sciences at the American University of Beirut in his office on Sunday. The meeting discussed cooperation in areas of health research and fields. The minister gave a briefing on healthcare in the Sultanate. The visiting delegation also met with Dr Ali bin Talib al Hinai, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health for Planning Affairs. Dr Al Hinai gave a detailed explanation on research and studies of the Ministry of Health, as well as some indicators and information issued by the ministry.

