He can’t find the right kind of donut, so he made one

It’s not just about donuts alone but the success of an Omani entrepreneur who has used the advantages of the Free Trade Agreement that the Sultanate has with the United States. Mundhir al Alawi fell in love with American donuts during his studies in Los Angeles, California. But his affair with donuts did not end even after his return to the Sultanate. Alawi wanted the same soft, fluffy and moist donuts that he enjoyed in the United States and his search for quality roused the entrepreneur in him. The result was 3rd Street Donuts that caters to the donut lovers in Muscat.

“Al Alawi’s story is a great example of the Oman-US people-to-people and business ties that the Discover America Festival is all about,” said US Ambassador to the Sultanate Marc J. Sievers, while officially opening the café late last week. The Discover America Festival, organized by the Oman American Business Center (OABC) in cooperation with the US Embassy, includes a variety of events and promotions to showcase US products, almost all of which enter duty-free under the FTA.

The launch of the café was part of the Discover America Festival in Oman and also to celebrate a success story of the US-Oman Free Trade Agreement. “I’m happy to see a real-life case of an Omani entrepreneur who has utilized the FTA and is building a stronger bond between our two great ountries”, the Ambassador said. Al Alawi presented the Ambassador with a painting of the Discover America Festival logo by Omani artist Anoud Al Sheyadi. Al Alawi said, “I’m very thankful for the US — Oman Free Trade Agreement, which allows me to import US flour and other materials used in the cafe.”