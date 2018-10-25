Haya Water sponsors sixth dates festival

MUSCAT: Haya Water is participating as a main sponsor at the sixth Dates Festival, which is being held at the Ministries District from October 24 to 31. The event is considered essential since it is related to food security and agriculture.

Hussain bin Hassan Abdulhussain, CEO of Haya Water, said: “the company participates in this festival to promote and spread awareness of the two most important products — treated water and Kala compost.

The products contribute and support the Sultanate’s food security through irrigation and fertiliser. Furthermore, both products meet international quality standards and specifications to ensure the safety of products and the environment.”

He said the company’s annual participation in the festival aims at encouraging Omani youth projects, particularly those related to dates. Furthermore, through this participation, Haya Water confirms its supports to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Haya Water is currently working on a project to provide treated water to irrigate 12,000 palm trees in the Wilayat of Ibri, besides producing a high quality fertiliser (Kala). The latter has won the confidence of Omani farmers due to its organic composition and the suitability to use it in all kinds of agriculture.

