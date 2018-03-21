Haya Water signs solar power agreement for Qurayyat sewage plant

MUSCAT: Haya Water recently signed an agreement with Scan Electromechanical Company to design, construct, supply, operate and provide maintenance to produce solar power at the Qurayyat Sewage Treatment Plant.

The agreement was signed by Hussain bin Hassan AbdulHussain, CEO of Haya Water, and Mohammed bin Khamis al Numani, Executive Manager at Scan Electromechanical Company at Bait Haya.

Hussain bin Hassan AbdulHussain, said: “The project which is considered the first experience of this kind executed by Haya Water in Quriyat STP and is expected to produce Solar Power of 100KWP daily.

Currently, the above mentioned STP is operated by Electricity Power. The shift to solar power will reduce the huge operational costs resulted from electricity consumption”.

Hussain confirmed that after the success of this experiment, Haya Water plans to apply the same technology at other STPs in the future. It is worth pointing out that Haya Water continues its support to Small and Medium Enterprises and this project is a solid example because it is awarded to an SME.

He added that Haya Water is undergoing many studies and researches in the field of saving power and improving various operations in order to reduce operational costs and financial dependence on the government.

Mohammed bin Khamis al Numani said that they are proud of the trust given by Haya Water which is considered one of the leading companies in the field of environment. This project is an excellent step towards reducing the electricity expenditure and it is hoped that other companies would imitate this initiative and focus on producing and using the solar power rather than fully rely on electricity power since this technique have better financial and environmental impact.

