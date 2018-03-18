Haya Water organises blood donation campaign

MUSCAT: Haya Water recently organised a blood donation campaign in collaboration with Ministry of Health represented by the Blood Bank, in order to spread the culture of giving.

This campaign, which was held recently at Bait Haya, aims to support the Blood Bank. Ahmed al Kharousi, who donated more than 136 times, was invited to deliver a speech about the value of donation and his experience with blood donation.

Hanan al Balushi, Corporate Communication Manager, says: The company has been organising blood donation campaigns every year along with other humanitarian and community initiatives that are organised by the company on annual basis.

She added that the company considers its employees as a part and parcel of the company’s active role to serve the community.

Al Balushi praised Haya Water staff for their enthusiasm and quick response to this initiatives especially who came from various work locations to participate in this campaign.

The Corporate Communication Manager added: “Such campaigns also contribute to provide the Blood Bank with a good supply of blood to save the lives of many sick people as well as encourage individuals to play an essential role in this.”

