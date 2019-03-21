Haya Water organises annual staff gathering

MUSCAT: Haya Water organised a annual meeting ‘Sablah’ where all Haya Water members from various work location from all governorates met and networked.

Hussain bin Hassan Abdul Hussain, CEO of Haya Water, said the gathering is an approach adopted by the Company and is considered a kind of communication between members of Haya Water. The meeting shed light on the achievements of the past year and evaluate the challenges and review the goals and objectives of the new year.

The CEO presented the achievements of 2018 in accordance with the approved corporate goal, the challenges that the Company faced during the year and its future plans.

Fahad al Harasi, Information Technology Senior Manager at Haya Water, gave a lecture entitled: “The Fourth Revolution and the Digital Transformation”.

Hanan al Harthyah, Contracts and Tenders Officer, lectured on “Your Life is Your Choice”.

Saud al Rawahi lectured on “Care leads to the Professionalism,” in which he addressed many elements that influence your personality and positive thinking.

