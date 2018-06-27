Haya Water keen to equip laboratory with modern technologies

MUSCAT: Haya Water established a central laboratory to ensure that the production of treated water applies best quality standards before being distributed through networks. Lab specialists execute daily comprehensive tests to ensure the accuracy of the results.

Taghreed Mohammed al Lawati, Haya Water Lab Manager, stated that due to the expansion of the projects and existing assets in all the governorates except Dhofar, Haya Water is keen to equip the lab with the latest and modern technologies to ensure that the wastewater treatment process is carried out in accordance with associated local and international specifications and standards.

She added that the lab has been commercialised to accommodate lab tests required by external customers to check whether water is appropriate for irrigation and other purposes. The lab also conducts soil checking to ensure that it is suitable for agriculture and it is not contaminated.

The Lab Manager further said: “The laboratory as per client’s request, sends specialised team to take samples from various site against specific fees. Testing samples does not take more than 10 days maximum from the time of request receipt until delivery of results to the customer. However, if the sample requires sending it to laboratories outside the Sultanate, it will take around 15 to 20 days.”

It is worth mentioning that Haya Water laboratory partners with international certified laboratories. Haya Water lab achieves more than 10,000 tests annually.

Taghreed stated that, “Employees working in the lab are well trained and they receive frequent training and development to keep them posted with recent and updated lab parameters and technologies.”