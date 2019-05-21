Haya Water appoints new Projects GM

MUSCAT: Haya Water has appointed Khalid bin Hassan al Lawati as its Projects General Manager. The appointment is part of the company’s efforts to give opportunities for its employees in the top or middle management positions. Commenting on the appointment, Hussain bin Hassan AbdulHussain, Haya Water’s CEO, said that the appointment of Khalid comes as a result of the company’s care for its employees through developing their leadership abilities. He added: “Khalid, who worked during the past eight years as a Projects Senior Manager at Haya Water, played a vital role to support the projects team.”

