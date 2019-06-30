Have a break and enjoy summer holiday…

Hello summer; the holiday season which everyone one is waiting for! It’s the time for all to enjoy after a long busy year. Summer is the best time to have a break and enjoy the holiday with family and friends. It is the time of the year where people are packing their luggage to escape the scorching weather here. To beat the heat, people are having different plans set so they can enjoy the summer holiday within the country or abroad. Welcome holiday season!

As a matter of fact, people show various interests to enjoy summer break with their families as the schools are off too. This holiday is regarded the best time to have a refreshing and energising break for families, employees and students. Thus, people get themselves programmed that summer is the time to relax and get refreshed. The time has come to have fun and recharge!

Therefore, plans for the holiday have been made ahead of time so people get ready for vacation when the time comes. The time has come for execution as you see people have already started flying to different destinations around the world to enjoy their time. Others have just started their journeys touring around the picturesque attractions in the Sultanate. Salalah is becoming the most attractive local and regional destination nowadays.

As the summer months fall in the middle of the year; they are the perfect time to take a break and get oneself refreshed and recharged for the next half of the year. Of course it’s very obvious for almost everyone as many people are preferably taking their annual leave at this time of the year. Some are enjoying their leave in the town while others are travelling overseas, but all are in a way on holiday. So, which one of them are you?

Everyone makes a different choice and has a special way to enjoy holidays. As summer, the much-awaited holiday, is almost half way through, try to make your mind, pack your bags and fly or drive away. More or less each one of us needs a break to get refreshed. If you are not crossing the borders, then perhaps you have a domestic tourism plan to enjoy your time with family or friends in one of the local tourist places.

Oman is undoubtedly full of mesmerising destinations, almost in every corner of the country. However, we are not giving ourselves a chance to discover its beauty and enjoy those attractions. Being realistic with people’s interests and common preference, the highly recommended local destination at this time of the year is Salalah. It’s becoming the most preferred tourist destination not only for Omanis, but for other tourists from all over the world. Hundreds of thousands of people are visiting Salalah during summer holiday.

You can name other common tourist attractions almost in every city of Oman where people can enjoy their holiday time or weekends. It is just us who should choose the destination and drive away. Oman is beautifully rich with breathtaking natural and unique traditional tourist attractions which attract visitors throughout the year. However, all what it requires is more of promotion and providing basic facilities and services for the visitors.

What we need is just to indulge in the beauty of our homeland. It would be an opportunity to discover the unrivalled beauty, unique culture and genuine heritage of Oman. I think there is no excuse, but to enjoy summer holiday in one way or the other and get yourself refreshed. Summer is always offering a wide range of enjoyment options for people to meet their desires and get amused. Just give yourself a short break to experience the difference in your feelings, spirit and memories.

Wishing you all a refreshing summer break!

