Halima al Ghafri is ‘Young Hotelier of the Year’

Musannah, Nov 6 – Halima al Ghafri, a sales executive at Omran’s Millennium Resort Mussanah, has won the ‘Young Hotelier of the Year’ award for this year. Omran is the leading tourism-related investment‚ development and management company in Oman.

Halima, a graduate of Public Relations and Advertising from the Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), was announced the winner of the highly acclaimed award at this year’s Hotelier Middle East Award event.

Halima said the award was “one of the highlights of my career”. I am happy and grateful to the management for recognising my hard work. I hope this award will encourage others, especially my colleagues, to give their best because it’s a great satisfaction personally and professionally.” Dermot Birchall, General Manager at Millennium Resort Mussanah, said: “The team at Millennium Resort Mussanah congratulates Halima for her exemplary work. Her passion and commitment do not go unnoticed. She is a valuable asset to any organisation and we hope she continues to be an inspiration for young Omani women who contribute to the nation’s industry and economy.” Halima started working at the Millennium Resort Mussanah in 2015, where she joined as a sales administrator coordinator, after which she was promoted as a sales executive.

She had won the ‘Employee of the Month for February 2016’ award.

Her achievements in the last 12 months include leading a team and constituting the organising committee to host National Day at the resort for the past two years. She was instrumental in getting new accounts and clients, which contributed to increased revenues for the resort in 2017.

Badriya Mohammed al Balushi