Record number of people apply for Hajj

Muscat, March 27 – Over 27,000 people have registered for Hajj pilgrimage this year (1439H). This is a record number since the online application process started two years ago (1437H).

According to figures released following at the end of the registration period on Monday evening, those registered included 25,659 Omanis, 945 Arab expatriates and 455 non-Arab expatriates.

The statement said that highest number of applications were in the age group 30-45 (48 per cent), while those in the 60 and above years constituted just 10.4 per cent.

The ministry will furnish further details on the results of the registration next week.

The statement urged those who do not wish to go for the pilgrimage for any reason to withdraw immediately to make way for those in the waiting list.

