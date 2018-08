Muscat: A delegation, including 14,000 Omani and expatriate pilgrims, will leave on Wednesday morning for Hajj to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. The pilgrims will travel either by land or air to perform the Hajj rituals and there has been coordination between the concerned ministries of both sides, according to officials.

Around including 13,450 Omanis, 275 Arabs and 275 non- Arabs will perform the Hajj this year.

Related