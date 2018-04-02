Haitham makes it to ‘Mr Olympia’ in Las Vegas

Adil al Balushi –

MUSCAT, April 2 –

Star Omani body builder Haitham al Zadjali has produced a sensational show at the International Federation of Body Building (IFBB) Professional League Pro Qualifier in Fiji on Friday.

Haitham won the top spot in the Classic Physique category and has qualified for the ‘Mr Olympia’ body building championship in Las Vegas from September 13 to 16.

He is the only Arab body builder to qualify for ‘Mr Olympia’ in the category.

Al Zadjali, who is gold medal champion in 85 kg category in Spain last year, started this year with another achievement and added another milestone in his professional career.

Oman’s national team bodybuilder is coached by Kuwait’s Abdullah al Atibi. Al Zadjali started his preparations with coach few months ago and followed a very rigorous training programme.

“I am very proud with my new achievement. Happy to come back to Oman with the trophy,” Zadjali told Oman Daily Observer from Fiji.

“This triumph is as a positive push to continue my hard work towards improving the technical level performance. Also, it gives more energy to gain more titles,” Al Zadjali added.

Zadjali’s success was followed by another Omani triumph through Yahya al Kiyumi in the ‘physic’ category. Yahya won 5 gold medals in the New Zealand Pro-Am championship.

“Congratulations to my colleague Yahya al Kiyumi for his great show ever and his new achievement,” Haitham said.

“We are keen to see a good turnout of young people at such tournaments and to achieve good results and represent Oman successfully in other countries,” Haitham said.

“Thanks to owner of ‘Eat Smart’ outlets in the Sultanate for their great support to me and I am looking forward to more government and private sectors support.”

Haitham had won several awards on an international and regional scale such as: gold medal champion in Spain, Mr Olympia title for Amateurs in Kuwait, the Oman Championships for many years, the Batal Al Abtal championship, ‘Mr Olympia’ in Jordan in 85 kg category.

Haitham has been the regular champion at the Oman Bodybuilding championships for several years. He has more than 16 years.

