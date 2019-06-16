Local Main 

GulfAir resumes Salalah route for Khareef season

Kaushalendra Singh

Salalah: GulfAir, The national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, will fly 3 weekly flights to Salalah Airport from Manama during Kharref season, the airline said in a statement on Sunday.

GulfAir resumed Salalah service on Sunday with flight GF548. The airlines will be running 3 weekly flights to Salalah from 15th June to the 14th September.

During the launch ceremony, Gulf Air’s Chief Commercial Officer Vincent Coste said: “It is a very happy moment for us to resume our flights to Salalah to cater to the needs of our passengers from Manama to Salalah. Salalah is a much sought after destination during summer, which is peak monsoon (Khareef) season in Salalah.”

“The service would be in operation from now until mid-September. We will be flying 3 weekly flights and I invite passengers to experience this summer destination and enjoy its nature and pleasant weather,” he added.

