MUSCAT: The Sultanate represented by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday patronised at the Ministry’s HQs’ over the 24th meeting of the Gulf Technical Committee for Standards.

Fayeza bint Hamad al Mushrfeyah, Director of the Department of Standards and Control of Precious Metals, at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Head of the Gulf Technical Committee for Standards said that the meeting will review and discuss the remarks submitted by some states on the draft standards that have been submitted for approval of 14 projects of the committee plan for 2017 before raising them for approval.

The projects including the standards for cereals and oil seeds standards, the metrological and technical requirements, the product quantity at the containers, the manual for implementation of ISO 17025. The meeting will also review the schedule for the committee’s projects during 2018. It will review the progress made in implementing the recommendations and decision of the general committee for standards during its meeting on the committee’s activities.

— ONA

