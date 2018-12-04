Gulf Chlorine set for launch in Qatar

Gulf Chlorine WLL, a Qatar-based sister company of Oman Chlorine SAOG, has announced the successful completion of trial production in Mesaieed Industrial City in Doha. It follows the successful technical performance guarantee test that was held on November 30.

Gulf Chlorine WLL was set up to develop a 70 tonnes-per-day capacity chlorine plant with the goal of producing 60,000 tonnes per year of calcium chloride, as well as to market hydrochloric acid produced locally by the shareholders.

An agreement for the establishment of the calcium chloride plant in Qatar’s Mesaieed Industrial City was signed in 2016 under the name of United

Chemicals WLL.

Total investment in the United Chemicals plant was estimated at RO 5.3 million ($13.7 million).

Gulf Chlorine WLL, which is 51 per cent owned by Muscat-listed Oman Chlorine SAOG, had signed the articles of incorporation along with KLJ Organics Qatar WLL for the establishment of the plant. The joint venture shareholding is 50 per cent each.

Sister firm Oman Chlorine’s state-of-the-art chlor alkali plant is the largest privately owned chemical plant in the Sultanate.

The modern plant, completely automated and computer controlled, is built on a 22,000 square metre plot at the Sohar Industrial Estate. The plant utilises the most advanced membrane cell technology.