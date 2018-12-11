Growth without harming environment

MUSCAT, DEC 11 – A workshop on ‘Management of Naturally-Occurring Radioactive Material’ (NORM) began on Tuesday under the auspices of Najeeb bin Ali al Rawas, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs, at Crown Plaza Hotel.

The two-day workshop is organised by the ministry in cooperation with Petroleum Development Oman along with a number of other institutions, based on the principle of partnership for preserving Omani environment, as well as on social responsibility of these institutions.

Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Kalbani, Director of the Inspection and Environmental Control Department, in his speech said that protection of environment and its resources has received special attention from His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. “His Majesty’s directives state that efforts related to economic and social development must take into consideration environment protection while planning and implementing projects. Also, strategies and laws for the protection of the environment must be set in order to have a sustainable development”.

Al Kalbani added that the issue of waste management of all types, including the radioactive materials, has been of great interest to the Sultanate’s government. “Therefore, a number of laws have been issued concerning environmental protection, pollution control and regulations related to the management and control of radioactive materials. The Sultanate has joined and signed several environmental conventions, such as the Basel International Convention, and cooperated with many relevant regional and international organisations including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)”.

The workshop, which included presentation of papers by experts and researchers, highlighted the local situation of naturally occurring radioactive material being generated from oil-related industries in the Sultanate.

It reviewed certain national and international legislation on the management of radioactive waste, challenges and logistical work in dealing with radioactive waste, equipment and tools in relation to occupational safety and health, the best methods and successful practices at the international level in terms of final disposal of natural radioactive waste.