Greek holiday hotspot to protect over-worked donkeys

The authorities on the idyllic Greek holiday island of Santorini have decided to offer protection for the donkeys who carry tourists up a steep cliff, after facing protests and adverse publicity.

The town hall issued a statement Saturday saying a meeting had been held with animal rights groups and animal owners to ensure “respect for the rights and well-being of donkeys”.

After a video of an owner beating a donkey aired on social networks, four campaigning groups held a protest Friday which ended in scuffles.

The town hall said all parties had accepted a series of measures including keeping the animals in the shade during rest periods and ensuring plenty of water and food.

The load and hours of the donkeys would also be limited while owners who mistreat their animals would be banned.

The statement said the rights activists “declared themselves satisfied with these measures, as long they are followed”.

Santorini, perched hundreds of metres above a bay in a volcanic crater, has struggled to cope with huge numbers of tourists who have flooded in over recent years.

The town hall has imposed limits on the numbers of cruise liners and people allowed onto the island. — AFP

Related