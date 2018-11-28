Govt staff to get promotions with effect from November

The 2010 batch government employees are eligible for promotion with effect from November 2018, according to an announcement made by some ministries. So far, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, Public Authority for Radio and Television and Ministry of Civil Service, according to statements issued by the respective ministers, have decided to promote their employees.

The statements said, “Employees of the 2010 batch will be promoted as of November 1, 2018 in line with the directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to upgrade Omani employees from the seniority of 2010.” The announcements have been welcomed by all public sector employees who will directly benefit from this initiative.

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos had on October 7 issued a Royal directive to promote the 2010 batch of government employees.

