Goud guides undefeated Oman to sensational win over Namibia

MUSCAT, april 24 – Brilliant batting under pressure by rookie Sandeep Goud, who scored 57 not out against hosts Namibia yesterday, steered undefeated Oman to a nail-biting 4-wicket victory, its fourth in four games so far, in a crucial ICC WCL Division two match at Affies Park in Windhoek. Requiring 6 runs to win in the final over, player of the match Goud slammed C Viljoin over the fence for a mximum to seal another thrilling win for the Sultanate, who had won ICC WCL Division Three last year without losing a single game.

Having sealed ICC’s ODI status, Oman now lead the team standings with 8 points, followed by USA with 6 points from 4 games. Namibia and Hong Kong occupy third and fourth spots in a tournament whose top four teams are guaranteed ODI status for the next two and a half years.

Batting without its captain Zeeshan Maqsood, who got injured while fielding earlier in the day, Oman fought hard to ensure its dominance of a tournament packed with leading associate teams.

Oman was once again impressive in restricting Namibia to 213 for 9 in 50 overs despite solid knock of 60 and 46 by J Smit and Zane Green respectively while M Erasmus contributed useful 30. Fast bowler Ahmed Fayyaz Butt added three more wickets to his tournament tally while captain Maqsood and leg-spinner Khawar Ali claimed two wickets each.

Cognizant of the need to bat sensibly, Oman made a cautious start to its run chase, focusing on building partnerships to keep the scoreboard ticking. When the run rate rose above 8, Sandeep hit some lusty blows to keep things under control, showing remarkable calm under immense pressure. He got a dependable ally in Butt who kept on rotating the strike to allow Goud to be in total command of the game in the final overs.

Oman will take on bottom-placed PNG in its last group game on Friday. The final will be held on April 27.

Brief scores: Namibia 213 for 9 in 50 overs (J Smit 60 – 6×4, 2×6, Zane Green 46 – 5×4, 1×6, M Erasmus 30 – 2×4. Fayyaz Butt 3-52, Khawar Ali 2-23, Zeeshan Maqsood 2-27) lost to Oman 214 for 6 in 49.1 overs (Sandeep Goud 57 not out – 2×4, 3×6, Suraj Kumar 51 – 5×4, 2×6, Aqib Ilyas 44 – 2×4, 3×6, Muhammed Nadeem 27 – 1×4, 1×6. JN Frylinck 3-34) by 4 wickets.

