Google launches new cloud platform, Anthos

Google last week launched Anthos, a new open platform from Google Cloud, that lets users run applications from anywhere. Anthos allows users to run applications, unmodified, on existing on-premise hardware or on the public cloud, and is based on the Cloud Services Platform that Google announced last year. “We are introducing a new product called Anthos, that not only allows customers to deploy Google Cloud in their own data centres (Hybrid Cloud), but also gives them the flexibility to build, run and manage their workloads within their data centre, on Google Cloud, or other cloud providers (Multi-Cloud) without making any changes,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

